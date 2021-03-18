2021 BMW 4 Series Review | Just call it Cyrano

Like Cyrano de Bergerac, it's impossible to get past the nose of the 2021 BMW 4 Series. Keen to make a bolder, even controversial design statement, BMW has expanded its signature kidney grille to an extent not seen since the early 1950s when tall radiator grilles were still found on virtually every car on Earth. That's most definitely not the case in 2021, and judging by the uproar by BMW fans and car enthusiasts in general (plus our own guttural reactions to the thing), it hasn't proven popular. Quite frankly, it's hard to get past. We could easily see an emergency restyle in two or three years.

However, let's move beyond that nose for the rest of this 4 Series review and see if this new luxury sport coupe has enough other talents and general panache to overcome its face. Should the metaphor not be clear, just like Cyrano de Bergerac. It's certainly a sharper, more compelling car to drive than its predecessor – the base 430i in particular is bound to engage more than its few remaining competitors (Mercedes C 300, Audi A5 and Infiniti Q60). It's also impressively luxurious, with abundant feature content, an impressively refined ride and surprising interior space. Basically, it represents all that a great luxury sport coupe can be … you just have to be OK with that nose.

What's new for 2021?

The 4 Series is completely new for 2021, adapting the current-generation 3 Series architecture that debuted two years ago. Remember, the 4 Series used to be called the 3 Series Coupe and Convertible, and despite the name change (and now a much different face), the connection continues. You can read all about the extensive other updates in our 4 Series first drive review.

The 4 Series Gran Coupe has been discontinued, at least for the time being.

What's the 4 Series interior and in-car technology like?

The 4 Series interior design and in-car technology are identical to that of the 3 Series, so forgive us if much of what you're about to read generously borrows from our 3 Series review. Like that of its four-door sibling, the new 4 Series interior sacrifices some ergonomic functionality in favor of a more eye-catching design with richer materials. Considering that controls are still easily reached and there's storage aplenty, we think it's a net positive, even if the design remains more staid than what you'd find in the Mercedes C-Class Coupe. To dig a little deeper, check out our 3 Series Interior Driveway Test as virtually everything we mention in it also applies to the 4 Series.

The 4 Series comes standard with the latest BMW iDrive 7.0 tech interface. We generally like it, especially the myriad ways to accomplish the same tasks – knob, buttons, touchscreen, voice controls. Basically, it allows you to operate the car as you'd prefer. That said, iDrive is still pretty complex, and some may find its menu structure a little overwhelming, especially at first. Android Auto is also added for 2021, and we're happy to report that we haven't had the same frustrating connection issues with Apple CarPlay in recent BMW test vehicles.

How big is the 4 Series?

This is the biggest 3/4 Series generation ever, growing to proportions that 20 years ago would've been in the same ballpark as the 5 Series. While that isn't great news when it comes to being a lithe, sporting coupe, it does improve the 4 Series' day-to-day functionality.

The back seat is surprisingly spacious for a coupe. Headroom will be tight for anyone taller than 6 feet, but there's actually more than enough legroom back there for them. This means that the 4 Series will be even more spacious and less claustrophobic for those of average stature who are realistically bound to end up back there. Getting into the back seat is made tolerable by a power-operated mechanism that, while slow, remembers where the front seat was last placed. The back seat also comes standard with its own auto climate controls and two USB-C ports.

The coupe's trunk doesn't seem to lose that much in comparison to the 3 Series sedan (certainly not the 5 cubic-foot difference the specs would suggest). Each passenger should be able to bring along a decent-sized suitcase. The back seat also folds down, and there's a center pass-through.

We have yet to test the new 4 Series Convertible, so we can't comment about how much back seat and cargo space it loses relative to the coupe. The specs indicate it loses 2 inches of legroom, though. It's at least important to note that the convertible roof is a soft top once again, replacing the heavy and complex retractable hardtop of the previous two generations of 3/4 Series Convertible.