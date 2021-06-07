More 2022 Lexus NX teaser photos show the SUV moving upscale

Lexus has released two additional teasers for its soon-to-debut NX, this time on Twitter. Emphasizing its Japanese roots — the first image was shot in front of Mt. Fuji — one image shows the silhouette of the NX against an Edo-era-style temple. Despite the dark profile, however, we do get a few more clues as to what the luxury crossover will look like.

The second-generation NX largely keeps the same shape as the outgoing model, but the A-pillar looks a bit more sharply raked. The hood also appears to have a raised center area towards the nose, indicating a more prominent grille.

A third image shows the car in (or Photoshopped in) a more tropical setting. It depicts a jutting jawline that is only available if you order the NX's F Sport package. However, those would typically be accompanied by a small F Sport logo on the fender, which this car lacks. So perhaps all models will now have more upscale-looking front fascia (or F Sport models won't have that fender badge).

One major improvement are the wheels. The teasers show elegant, thin-spoked rollers befitting of a Lexus, rather than some of the cheap-looking alloys from the current generation that would look just as at home on a Toyota or Subaru. Typically, wheels of this ilk would only be available on a higher-spec RX and pricier Lexus vehicles. Though these likely come with a higher trim level, it's at least nice to know a classier option will be available.

Overall it's still not much to go on. But combined with the redesigned rear shown in a previous teaser and the expected technological improvements inside, it should move the NX line into more deluxe territory.

Lexus will debut the next-generation NX online on June 11. The streaming event will take place on the Lexus website starting at 11 a.m. Eastern time, 8 a.m. Pacific.