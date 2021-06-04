2022 Chevy Bolt EV and Bolt EUV report for law enforcement duty

Chevrolet's updated 2022 Bolt EV and the new 2022 Bolt EUV might be coming to a police department near you. Fleet buyers can order both models with a police package well-suited to tasks like parking enforcement.

Enthusiast website GM Authority first spotted the new addition to the order guide. Known as the Special Service Vehicle (SSV) package, or 5W4 internally, the bundle brings a pair of additional circuits (20 amp and 30 amp, respectively) capable of powering accessories normally found in cop cars, like auxiliary lights, sirens, and radios. Cars equipped with the SSV package also gain a Surveillance Mode that turns off all of the interior and exterior lights for extra-stealthy patrolling. It helps that the Bolt duo's electric powertrain is almost completely silent.

Ticking the 5W4 box requires placing a government or a fleet order, so motorists who simply want additional circuits to run aftermarket accessories are out of luck. There's little else to be jealous of, however. Relatively basic, SSV-equipped cars ship with 16-inch steel wheels covered by plastic hubcaps and an eight-way power-adjustable driver's seat. Buyers aren't able to add any option packages that bring more comfort and tech features.

Nothing suggests the police package includes powertrain modifications. Chevrolet pegs the Bolt's maximum driving range at 259 miles, while the bigger, heavier EUV can drive for up to 247 miles on a charge. Users have a variety of charging options to choose from, ranging from a simple wall charger to a quick charger. There's no word yet on what effect running auxiliary equipment like lights, sirens, and communications equipment has on each car's range.

If your main concern is avoiding this Bolt, you'll need to remember to pay your parking meter rather than keeping an eye out for it in your rear-view mirror. General Motors assigns the SSV label to vehicles that perform relatively light duties, like parking enforcement. Heavy-duty cars — the ones that patrol highways and chase bad guys — are known as Police Pursuit Vehicles (PPV); the V8-powered Tahoe is a good example of one. That's not to say the Bolt won't see action, but that's not its main calling in life; not with a 93-mph top speed a 1990s Saturn could outrun.