Ford teases Ranger Raptor Special Edition in Old West showdown

Ford has released a teaser video for an upcoming Ranger Raptor Special Edition, but it's a bit more than just your typical poorly lit teaser video. The premise for the ruggified Ranger promo is an Old West showdown, á la "High Noon" or the Sergio Leone classic "The Good, The Bad, and the Ugly." In Ford's case, they've renamed it "The Good, The Bad, and the Bad-R.S.E." Cheeky.

The video mixes the spaghetti western theme with a healthy dose of "Mad Max" as well, with numerous off-road vehicles, ATVs, and dirtbikes facing off against the Raptor. After a bead of sweat drops, the duel is on, with the opposing team scrambling around the Old West town.

It doesn't actually show much of the truck itself, aside from a close-up of the gear selector and pedals. Both look the same as the regular Ranger Raptor's, so we'll have to look to the accompanying photo from Ford (above) to see that it's got twin black Cunningham stripes framed in red. It may be one of the few Ford-produced ads where you see more of a Jeep Wrangler than the Ford itself. For a brief second we thought we were watching a Stellantis promo.

It's not clear whether the Special Edition will have any more power or other performance modifications. If we had to guess, it will mostly be an appearance package, so there's no need to fret. If you must have a Ranger Raptor, simply wait for it to come to the U.S. as a 2022 model with its twin-turbo V6 engine generating 325-horsepower and 400 lb-ft of torque.

The end of the video says that the reveal will take place on May 21, at 7:30 p.m. London time (2:30 p.m. Eastern) on a YouTube channel called Fordzilla TV.