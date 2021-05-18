Toyota teases the 2022 Tundra pickup

Toyota teased its 2022 Tundra pickup on Twitter this morning, piggybacking on Ford's all-electric F-150 launch hype and forcing us to call IT support to help us breathe life back into our "T" keys.

If you're looking for a sign, this is it. The next generation Tundra is all-new for 2022. Coming soon: https://t.co/tXmtuPPM51 #Tundra #LetsGoPlaces pic.twitter.com/gMzG0tW02a — Tundra USA (@Toyota) May 18, 2021

Sadly, Toyota's post falls far short of any sort of official announcement and contains nothing that will fill in the many voids in our knowledge of the upcoming redesign. Thanks to recent spy photos, we know for certain that it will be offered with a coil-spring rear suspension. Apart from that, there's just not much we know.

There have been credible-enough rumors swirling about other key components of Toyota's full-sizer. The powertrain offerings have been the subject of intense speculation, for example, as we've heard multiple reports that Toyota is getting close to showing us a new turbocharged and electrified six-cylinder which could replace the range-topping 5.7L V8. We suspect that if a powertrain overhaul is in the works, the Tundra's smaller 4.6-liter V8 (making 310 hp and 327 lb-ft) could be on the chopping block as well.

Hopefully, this teaser is a sign that Toyota plans to give us more to work with in short order. Stay tuned.

