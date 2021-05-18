Latest Ford F-150 Lightning teaser gives closer view of front fascia

Ford is beating the drum in the run-up to the reveal of the F-150 electric pickup, which will revive the Lightning name. The latest teaser video, which appeared on Facebook, again shows the front view of the truck, with lights blazing. Compared to previous teaser videos, this time, the Lightning is larger in the frame, revealing a bit more detail about the new F-150 variant's styling.

The most prominent feature is a light bar that brackets the stacked headlights and travels across the top of the grille. We've also seen the Lightning logo with a thunderbolt incorporated into the "T" in Lightning.

While we all have to wait until Wednesday at 9:30 pm (EDT) to get a more complete look at the new EV pickup, President Biden is getting a preview today. The president is visiting the Ford Rouge complex and will address his administration's $174 billion plan to facilitate the auto industry's switch to EVs. Ford has said the new electric F-Series will begin production in mid-2022.

If you're planning ahead to watch a livestream of the reveal, here you go: