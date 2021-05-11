Ford recalls 2016-19 Explorers for roof rail cover separation

Ford is recalling more than 650,000 2016-2019 Explorers for roof rail covers that can separate from the SUVs at speed and pose a hazard to other drivers, the company announced Monday.

The campaign will cover more than 620,000 examples sold in the U.S. and its territories, another 36,000 in Canada and more than 4,000 in Mexico. Ford says it includes base and XLT trim levels, as well as Police Interceptor and Explorer Sport with roof rail covers that are painted Silver, Black or Absolute Black.

Dealers will install new push-pin clips that will secure the covers in place and prevent unintended separation. Ford says it is not aware of any crashes associated with the defects, and notices should begin circulating to owners before the end of June.

