2022 Bentley Flying Spur gets more standard features

Adding more standard features tends to be something we see with more affordable vehicles during model year changes. It's a way to add more value and tempt buyers. The Bentley Flying Spur on the other hand, has a lot more to entice buyers than its standard feature list. Nevertheless, Bentley has updated the 2022 model with a number of now included items that make the nearly $200,000 sedan more attractive.

All of the features are relatively minor convenience items. They include auto-dimming mirrors, surround-view camera, traffic sign recognition, hands-free trunk opening, welcome lighting and air ionizers for keeping the cabin clear of dust and such. For the price of a Flying Spur, it's a little surprising some of these features weren't already standard, but it's better late than never.

Bentley has also introduced two new customization options. For the exterior, the Flying Spur is now available in Cambrian Grey, shown at the top of the post, which brings the color option total to 63. Inside, Bentley now offers open-pore wood veneers. To achieve the look, Bentley applies a matte lacquer just 0.1 mm in thickness, versus the 0.5-mm thick gloss finish. It's available on Crown Cut Walnut, Dark Burr Walnut and Koa wood veneers.

Finally, Bentley did some virtual testing of the interior design that led to some reworking of noise insulation around the cabin. The result, the company claims, is an even quieter interior while driving.

Exact timing and pricing haven't been given for the 2022 Flying Spur. We don't expect the base price to change much from the $196,000 of the current Flying Spur V8. It should also be available sometime this year.

