Swiss firm begins testing 200-mph resto-modded Ferrari Testarossa

Switzerland-based design and engineering firm Officine Fioravanti is bringing one of the most emblematic supercars of the 1980s into the 2020s. It's jumping on the resto-mod bandwagon by modernizing a Ferrari Testarossa, and it released photos of the first car going flat-out on a test track to illustrate its progress.

Officine Fioravanti went through the trouble of fully wrapping its Testarossa in camouflage, so we don't know the extent of the exterior modifications, but we can tell the flat, boxy silhouette hasn't been significantly altered. It keeps the original's pop-up headlights, pillar-mounted mirror, and side strakes, design cues that defined the Testarossa. One visual tweak that's difficult to hide is the new-look exhaust system with four vertical tips.

It's made out of titanium, and following it upstream leads gearheads to a mighty 4.9-liter flat-12 engine rated at 500 horsepower and 443 pound-feet of torque, increases of 115 and 82, respectively, over a standard Testarossa released in 1984. It's too early for the company to explain how it gave horsepower and torque a healthy bump. However, it hinted that it fitted the 12-cylinder with a redesigned fuel-injection system developed and built in-house.

Generously-sized Brembo brakes bring the Testarossa to a stop. They're visible behind a new set of wheels that look like the originals but are bigger and lighter. Bright center caps add a finishing touch to the design. All told, the resto-modded Testarossa is around 260 pounds lighter than the original, and it should be capable of breaking the 200-mph barrier, according to Hagerty. The original model stopped accelerating at approximately 180 mph.

Ferrari didn't create the Testarossa exclusively for all-out speed, and Officine Fioravanti's vision is no different. It installed an electronic Öhlins suspension system and adjustable roll bars to help the coupe take a corner.

As is normally the case with resto-modded builds, the interior gains the kind of technology and luxury features that the donor car could only dream of. In the Testarossa's case, we're told the updates will include a state-of-the-art infotainment system with navigation, aluminum parts where Ferrari used plastic, and soft leather upholstery.

Details about pricing and availability haven't been released yet. What's nearly certain is that the remastered Testarossa will arrive as a limited-edition model with a correspondingly high price tag. If you like the idea of a resto-mod Ferrari but want something older, or if you're worried your Testarossa will get lonely on its own in your presumably large garage, GTO Engineering also is putting a thoroughly modern spin on the 250 GTO.