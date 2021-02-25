Ferrari 250 GTO-inspired GTO Engineering Moderna headed to production

England-based GTO Engineering announced it will build the Ferrari 250 GTO-inspired Moderna it released sketches of in 2020. While the Prancing Horse would undoubtedly prefer to keep the design in the history book, a European court opened the door to replicas and resto-mods when it ruled the firm doesn't own the 250 GTO's silhouette.

Computer-generated renderings released by GTO Engineering confirm the Moderna has changed little since we last saw it. Its front end remains shorter and flatter than the 250 GTO's, and it wears a more rounded rear end. Styling updates made in the past few months include quad exhaust tips neatly integrated into the bottom part of the rear fascia, smoother vents in the fenders and the quarter panels, plus a double-bubble roof that's now a little bit taller.

We haven't seen the Moderna's interior yet, but we're expecting the two-seat cabin will blend 1960s design and materials with features and technology from the 2010s. Real wood trim and hand-stitched leather will likely collide with air conditioning and a touchscreen-based infotainment system. Bluetooth connectivity will be available, too.

GTO Engineering plans to keep the coupe's weight below 2,200 pounds (at least 150 pounds less than a 2021 Mazda MX-5 Miata) by using carbon fiber body panels and aluminum sub-frames. Additional renderings posted on the company's social media accounts confirm power will come from a V12 with quad overhead cams and velocity stacks, though performance figures haven't been released. As we reported in 2020, the engine will spin the rear wheels via a manual transmission.

Production and availability remain under wraps, but one thing we do know is that the Moderna won't land with a bargain-friendly price tag. GTO Engineering will likely charge a seven-digit sum for it. It will be built largely by hand, and buyers will have the opportunity to customize several aspects of the car, like the paint, the upholstery, and chassis components.

Even at a million dollars, or more, the Moderna should sell reasonably well. Resto-mods are a hot commodity right now. In February 2021, California-based Gunther Werks lifted the veil off a gorgeous modernized version of the 993-generation Porsche 911 Speedster. Across the pond, Swedish racing team Cyan is putting its 420-horsepower Volvo P1800 through its paces by drifting it on ice. Besides, a seven-digit price tag will make it far more affordable than a real 250 GTO, which is one of the most expensive cars in the world. WeatherTech founder David MacNeil purchased chassis number 4153GT, an example with a long racing history, for $70 million in 2018.

