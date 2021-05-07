SSC Tuatara reportedly smashed en route to a top speed run location

Things haven't gone terrible smoothly for SSC and its high-speed supercar, the Tuatara. First, the record attempt in which the company claimed it broke the 300-mph mark turned out to be inaccurate leading to a second attempt that saw mechanical problems, while a third attempt did set a record, but well short of the 300-mph goal. Now, as first reported by The Drive, the car SSC has been using for top speed testing has been seriously damaged on the way to another location for a record attempt.

The news outlet reports that the car was on the way to Utah for a record run when the car hauler it was in tipped over in high winds damaging the truck and the car. The Drive also noted that the car will be repaired for a future attempt, since it's the only example in existence.

We've reached out to the company to hopefully get more details on the wreck and what the company's plans are and how long it might take to get the car repaired. In the meantime, be sure to check out The Drive's story for additional details and photos of the wrecked car.

Related video: