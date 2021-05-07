Jeep Wrangler 4xe, new Honda Civic and EV infrastructure | Autoblog Podcast #677

In this episode of the Autoblog Podcast, Editor-in-Chief Greg Migliore is joined by Senior Editor, Green, John Beltz Snyder and Yahoo Finance Senior Producer/Reporter Pras Subramanian. They start things off by talking about what they've been driving, including the Jeep Wrangler 4xe, Chevy Bolt EUV, Nissan 370Z Nismo and Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross. They discuss the reveal of the next-generation Honda Civic, opine about the Mercedes-AMG One hybrid supercar, talk about EV charging infrastructure and reminisce about the Hyundai Genesis Coupe. Finally, they reach into the mailbag to help a listener pick a used grand tourer.

Autoblog Podcast #677

