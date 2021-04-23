2022 Mini JCW Hardtop and Convertible add new dampers, styling and tech

Mini released broad details on updates to its entire Hardtop and Convertible lineups back in January, and while photos of the John Cooper Works version were available, what Mini did to the car for 2022 was less clear.

Today, Mini is clearing that up with a dedicated 2022 JCW information drop. There’s only one major mechanical change to speak of, and that’s a new set of optional adaptive dampers for both the Hardtop and Convertible. They feature new “frequency-selective damper technology that operates with an additional valve acting on the traction side.” Mini says this should make for better compensation on uneven roads. Additionally, the maximum damping force is 10% higher than before, so Mini promises even more control and stability in corners. We’ll also note that the standard suspension is fixed — these new dampers are part of the Adaptive Suspension package.

Beyond the new suspension, this JCW is very similar to the last. There’s still a BMW-sourced 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder under the hood that makes 228 horsepower and 235 pound-feet of torque. The Hardtop continues to be available with a six-speed manual transmission (eight-speed auto optional), the Convertible carries on with the automatic as its only transmission option. Mini claims the Hardtop will reach 60 mph in 5.9 seconds, while the Convertible does it in 6.3 seconds.

On the appearance front, Mini updated the looks of the JCW with a new face and redesigned diffuser. There’s a new 18-inch JCW-exclusive two-tone wheel option, and the interior enjoys all the tech and feature updates gained from the non-JCW 2022 refresh.

The updated JCW lineup is available now, and starts at $33,750 for the Hardtop and $39,750 for the Convertible.

