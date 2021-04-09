Porsche has issued a stop-sale on 718 Spyder, Boxster and Cayman models equipped with its adored 4.0-liter flat-6 due to a defective batch of engine connecting rods. Porsche says the defective rods may crack and loosen, which can lead to engine failure and other subsequent calamities.

"On the affected vehicles, there is a possibility that connecting rods that were not manufactured according to specification are installed in the engine," Porsche's safety report said. "A potential defect in the surface of the connecting rod could lead to cracks, creating a loss of preload on the connecting rod screw connection. A loose connection while driving may cause engine damage, a stall, or an oil leak, increasing the risk of a crash or fire."

The recall is limited to just 190 examples equipped with the 4.0-liter flat-6, which is offered in the 2021 Cayman GT4, Cayman GTS 4.0, 718 Spyder, and Boxster GTS 4.0. Early signs of failure would include abnormal noise and vibration from the engine.

Per Car and Driver, Porsche is not aware of any real-world failures, and only 20 of the 190 cars have actually been delivered to customers. All of those customers will receive a new engine. Undelivered cars may simply have their existing engines rebuilt, but Porsche says they will be evaluated on a case-by-case basis. The delay for customers awaiting yet-undelivered examples could be as much as six months.