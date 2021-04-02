Jerry Seinfeld likes Porsches. He likes vintage Porsches, and he also likes new Porsches. Apparently, he was taken with the 2016 911 GT3 RS when it came out, because he ordered this one new. Being a Porsche connoisseur, he didn't just buy it off the lot. This GT3 RS was custom ordered with a raft of special features that doubled its price. Seinfeld has since moved on, and the current owner is selling this Porsche at Bonhams Supercars on Sunset auction later this month.

A 991-generation 911 GT3 RS is already pretty special. The king of naturally aspirated 911s, its 4.0-liter flat-six delivers its peak 520 horsepower at a screaming 8,250 rpm. The front fenders, front trunk lid, and the engine cover are carbon fiber. The roof is magnesium. The chassis features rear-wheel steering, adjustable front and rear anti-roll bars, and RS-specific adaptive dampers. Inside, there are carbon-fiber racing bucket seats and no rear seats. A/C and the stereo also can be deleted for ultimate weight-shaving (although they're present here). The giant rear wing is included in the sale but is shown both installed and removed, the latter form making for a more subtle presentation.

Some $250,000 in optional features make this GT3 RS even more special. Start with the exterior color, Liquid Chrome Blue Metallic, a paint-to-sample special hue used previously on the 918 Spyder. Other options include carbon-ceramic brakes, a front-axle lift system, the sport chrono package, navigation, and a 23-gallon extended-range fuel tank. The bottom line for Mr. Seinfeld in 2016 was $449,890.

The new owner should be able to pick it up for less. Bonhams's pre-sale estimate is $290,000 to $330,000. That's still an impressive price, one that's reflective of this car's special spec — and provenance.