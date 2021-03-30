Ford Bronco joins the Easter Safari fun with new custom builds

Ford is getting in on the Easter Safari (Yes, that Easter Safari) action this year with some custom 2021 Bronco and Bronco Sport builds to be shown at Moab's annual off-road gathering. This year, Ford is partnered with RTR Vehicles (known primarily for Mustang builds, but no stranger to Fords in general), ARB 4x4 Accessories, and 4 Wheel Parts, who each contributed a full-size Bronco build. Ford also brought along one of its prototype Broncos bedecked with custom parts and accessories from a handful of other aftermarket partners, and 4 Wheel Parts threw in a Bronco Sport build for giggles. Custom four-door by RTR Vehicles

RTR is a well-known name in Ford enthusiast circles, so plenty will likely be happy to see the name make an appearance in the Bronco realm. RTR built a four-door Badlands model with custom rock sliders, a custom rear bumper, and a 3D-printed grille with "simulated accent lights." The wheels are RTR Tech-6s wrapped in 35-inch Nitto Ridge Grapplers. RTR also fitted a Project X lightbar and had a custom wrap done to round it out. Custom four-door by ARB 4x4 Accessories

The ARB build is also based on a four-door Badlands model and features (airbag-compliant) custom front and rear bumpers, custom heavy-duty rock rails, a custom skid plate and some camping gear. "These accessories represent years of design and engineering collaboration with the Ford team to build parts driven by the Bronco SUV off-road heritage and styling," said Doug Pettis, president, ARB USA. "This design represents a practical yet capable vehicle that improves performance and enhances comfort off-road." Custom four-door by 4 Wheel Parts