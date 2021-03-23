Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Overlanding would seem to be more popular than ever, and while you could pitch a rooftop tent on your 4x4, a far more comfortable way to go would be with a full-on camper rig, like this 1990 Land Rover Defender 130 camper for sale right now on eBay Motors.

This Defender 130 has a camper body that appears to be the work of Foley Specialist Vehicles. It features a fold-out bed and a pop-top roof section. The entire rear panel swings up, opening the camper to the outside. Inside, there's a three-burner stovetop, a refrigerator, a heater, and a hot-water heater.

This rig was sold new in the U.K., but the seller, Osprey Custom Cars, has converted it to left-hand drive. They also added air conditioning and performed a mechanical refurbishment including fitting a new transfer case, new driveshafts, new springs and shocks, and new tires. The Defender is powered by a 300Tdi 2.5-liter four-cylinder turbo-diesel engine backed by an R380 five-speed manual transmission.

The seller claims this Defender has already traveled Europe, Asia, Africa, South America, and Central America. It's now here in North America, and if you're ready to add to its adventures, the asking price is a cool $99,950. That sum would pay for a lot of nights at the Ritz Carlton, but then that wouldn't really be the same vibe, would it?

Related video: