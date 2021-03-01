2022 Mitsubishi Outlander pricing, fuel economy announced

Mitsubishi has announced pricing on what is probably the most compelling — and important to the company's future — product in a decade, the 2022 Outlander. As we learned at the reveal, the base ES trim will start at $25,795, or $26,990 when the destination charge is factored in. Fuel economy figures are also in, giving the Outlander a rating of 24 miles per gallon in the city, 31 on the highway and 27 combined for the front-wheel-drive model. Mitsubishi's S-AWC all-wheel-drive system, which is available on any trim for $1,800, drops one mpg highway and combined.

By way of comparison, the base 2021 Nissan Roque, which uses a similar engine and platform, gets 27 city, 35 highway and 30 combined in front-wheel drive guise. That combined figure matches that of the Honda CR-V and Toyota RAV4. It's worth noting that the Mitsubishi Outlander comes standard with a third row for seven-passenger seating, so a direct comparison with the Rogue isn't exactly fair.

The ES comes with what is now an obligatory suite of tech, like automatic braking forward and rear, blind spot warnings, and Apple CarPlay/Android Auto. 18-inch alloy wheels are standard, but a $1,000 convenience package adds 20-inchers and the Mitsubishi Connect remote services smartphone link (which comes with 24 months free). That places the three-row ES below the Toyota RAV4 but above the Honda CR-V.

Next up is the SE trim, ringing in at $28,845 with everything the ES offers and adding 20-inch wheels, heated front seats and side mirrors, proximity unlocking, and a leather steering wheel. Here, the tech content is boosted quite a bit, with the bird's-eye multi-view camera system, parking sensors, and wireless phone charging. You no longer need an upgrade package to get Mitsubishi Connect, and it also has MiPilot Assist which adds adaptive cruise with stop and go in traffic, lane keeping assist, and traffic sign recognition. The touchscreen gets bumped from 8 to 9 inches, and USB charging ports become available for rear passengers as well. A $2,300 SE Tech Package adds a 12.3-inch LCD instrument panel, premium sound system by Bose, and panoramic sunroof.

The top-spec SEL stickers at $31,945, building upon the other trims while adding the aforementioned 12.3-inch multi-function display, leather seats, 4-way power seats key-linked to memory, three-zone climate control, roof rails, and heated rear seats. A $2,700 Touring Package supplements the SEL with a panoramic roof, Bose premium sound system, semi-aniline leather, 10.8-inch heads-up display, rear door sunshades, and a heated steering wheel.

For SE and SEL trims, a limited availability Launch Package is available, if you want a chrome hood badge, light-up ground logo and something called Dynamic Shield Illumination, which we presume casts some light on the grille. It also includes Amazon Echo Auto, three months of Audible, and a six-month Amazon Prime Music subscription.

Interestingly, while an ES comes out to $90 more than its two-row platform-mate, the Nissan Rogue, after destination fees, an SEL comes in at $3,585 below a Rogue Platinum. That's notable when you consider that the Outlander offers some features the Rogue doesn't have, like a third row or 20-inch wheels.

Perhaps another compelling reason to buy the Outlander is its warranty. Mitsubishi's basic warranty is 5 years/60,000 miles while Nissan's is only 3 years/36,000 miles. Mitsubishi's powertrain guarantee is even better, 10 years/100,000-miles, versus Nissan's 5 years/60,000 miles. That makes the Outlander a pretty compelling crossover that deserves a second (or first) look.

