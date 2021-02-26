Win this 2021 Cadillac Escalade and you'll have a home theater in your driveway

Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change. No donation or payment necessary to enter or win this sweepstakes. See official rules on Omaze.

Touchscreens in cars are getting bigger and bigger, and the Cadillac Escalade is the prime example. With a 38-inch display up front and a 36-speaker surround sound system, all this Cadillac is missing is a place to keep your snacks. Oh wait, they thought of that too with a fridge up front. All of this is great, but the best thing about the Cadillac Escalade is that Omaze is giving it away.

Win a 2021 Cadillac Escalade and $20,000 - Enter at Omaze

But the fun doesn’t end in the front seat. In the second row there are large screens as well, so you can binge watch your favorite TV show on your next road trip, assuming you’re not driving. To top it off, if you’re stuck way in the back, there’s Conversation Enhancement, so you won’t have to yell in order for the driver to hear what you’re saying.

With all of this technology, it’s easy to forget the original purpose of the Escalade, to get you from one place to another, in style, which it does incredibly well thanks to a 420 horsepower, 6.2L V8. Plus, this Escalade comes with something the others don’t, $20,000 in cash.

You’re probably asking yourself, what does it take to win? Well, first of all there is no donation or purchase necessary to enter, though your odds dramatically increase if you do: $10 will get you 100 entries in this raffle, while $50 will get you 1,000 entries and $100 will get you 2,000 entries.

The donations themselves benefit Tie The Knot, which, according to Omaze, “works to raise awareness and advocate on behalf of LGBTQ equality throughout the world. Tie The Knot releases limited edition collections of neckwear and other fashionable products to benefit organizations that are in the trenches fighting for LGBTQ civil rights every single day and to fund their international public education campaign. Your donation can help Tie The Knot continue to move the dial in support of LGBTQ equality.”

If you want this opportunity to own this tech-filled luxury SUV, enter here. The deadline to enter is May 26, 2021, at 11:59 p.m. Pacific.