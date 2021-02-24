Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability is subject to change. No donation or payment necessary to enter or win this sweepstakes. See official rules on Omaze.

If there’s one thing in the automotive world there's plenty of, it’s Ford Mustang variants. You have the EcoBoost, GT, GT350, GT500, Mach 1, Bullitt, not to mention all of the third-party varieties. One thing there could be more of, however, is 750-horsepower Mustangs. Why should Dodge have all the fun? And why should people who have the money to buy supercharged muscle have all the fun? Thanks to Omaze you don’t have to have an extra hundred grand sitting around to park 750 horses in your garage. You just have to have a bit of luck.

Win a 1-of-10 Mustang RTR Spec 5 & VIP Access to a Formula Drift Race - Enter at Omaze

This specific Ford Mustang is a 10th anniversary edition Mustang Spec 5, one of only 10 examples made by RTR. Not sure what any of that means? Then let’s get down to the numbers. Just like most Mustangs (not all, but most) this is a rear-wheel drive four-seater, and it’s powered by a 5.0-liter V8 that makes 750 horsepower and 670 lb-ft of torque. That engine is mated to a 10-speed automatic transmission and according to Omaze, it is “the ultimate drifting machine.”

It also comes with some RTR customizations like a “Ford Performance Phase 2 Supercharger kit; RTR Spec 5 fender flares, chin and rear spoiler, front and side splitters, rear diffuser, and hood vents; RTR front grill with LED lighting; RTR Tactical Performance Coilovers and sway bars; 20” RTR Aero 7 Forged wheels with Nitto NT555 G2 tires; plus four additional tires for the winner to shred.”

In addition to the car, if you win you also get VIP access to a Formula Drift race where you’ll be able to hang out with Vaughn Gittin Jr.

You’re probably asking yourself, what does it take to win? Well, first of all there is no donation or purchase necessary to enter, though your odds dramatically increase if you do: $10 will get you 100 entries in this raffle, while $50 will get you 1,000 entries and $100 will get you 2,000 entries.

The donations themselves benefit Folds of Honor, which, according to Omaze, “is a nonprofit organization that provides educational scholarships to the spouses and children of America’s fallen and disabled service members. Their educational scholarships support private education tuition, homeschooling and tutoring for children in grades K–12, and higher education tuition assistance for spouses and dependents. To date, they’ve awarded over 29,000 scholarships in all 50 states, as well as Guam, Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands.”

If you want this opportunity to own this piece of high-powered horseflesh, enter here. The deadline to enter is May 13, 2021, at 11:59 p.m. Pacific.