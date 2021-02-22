Lexus has a mystery F Sport reveal for us coming up this Monday morning. Turn your dials to the YouTube video above at 11 a.m. ET today to see what new performance model Lexus has to offer.

The teaser image is exactly the same as it was a week ago. There’s a simple F Sport badge sitting proudly on an engine cover, but no exact indication of what the car is. We picked the engine cover out as the same cover found in the RC F, suggesting that the car we’re going to see has the 5.0-liter V8 under its hood. However, the F Sport badge contradicts this, as the only cars with the performance V8 in Lexus’ lineups are full F models (without the Sport moniker).

We’ll certainly be tuning in at 11 to see exactly what Lexus has for us. Could it be the IS 500 that we wondered about a week ago? Or is it some other mysterious F Sport model? All will be revealed in short time.