Ford issues recalls for F-Series truck windshields, Super Duty payload labels

Ford has issued two safety recalls involving its trucks.

The first recall involves a select number of 2021-21 F-Series trucks for an issue with windshields that were inadequately bonded to the vehicle.

The recall affects a specific number of trucks: 79,017 of them in the U.S., 6,986 in Canada and 1,347 in Mexico.

The affected trucks are:

2021 Ford F-150 pickups built in Dearborn, Mich., between Oct. 27, 2020, and Feb. 3, 2021.

2020-21 Ford Super Duty trucks built in Kentucky between Oct. 13, 2020, and Jan. 23, 2021.

Ford says it's not aware of any accidents or injuries involving this windshield issue.

Owner notifications will begin the week of April 6. Dealers will remove and reinstall the windshield using standard service procedures. The Ford reference number for this recall is 21C06.

In the second recall:

A select number of 2020 Ford Super Duty trucks with 6.7-liter engines "display overstated payload capacity values on the tire and loading information label, overstated accessory reserve capacity values on the safety certification label, and overstated weight values on the truck camper loading documentation."

Meaning, if you were to load the trucks to those values, you could exceed the gross vehicle weight rating or gross axle weight rating. You'd be overloaded past the capacity of the tires or suspension, which could lead to a crash.

This recall affects 9,979 examples of the 2020 Ford F-Series Super Duty in the U.S. and 1,750 in Canada, built in Kentucky between May 13, 2019, and Sept. 19, 2020.

Ford is not aware of any accidents or injuries related to this issue, either. Notifications will begin the week of March 22. Reference number for this recall is 21S06.