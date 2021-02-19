We learned of and posted about how some 2021 Ford F-150 PowerBoost hybrid owners in Texas are using their generator-equipped trucks to power vital parts of their homes yesterday. Now, Automotive News has uncovered a much larger push from Ford itself to aid those without power during Texas’ current crisis.

The Blue Oval is mobilizing and telling its dealer network in Texas to loan out their F-150 inventory to people without electricity. Ford reportedly sent a letter out on Thursday to the dealers across the state to kick this process off. The dealers will receive $600 per truck to put any F-150 with the ProPower generator feature into a loaner fleet.

There are 415 trucks so equipped in Texas dealers' stock, Ford said.

Automotive News obtained a copy of the letter, and pulled this excerpt from it.

"For well over a century, Ford Motor Co. and our dealer partners have been there to support and serve our communities in time of need. Our Texas communities need all the support they can get right now. You can make a significant difference in our community by providing assistance during these very tough times."

The company also released this official statement to AN regarding its ongoing efforts.

"Due to the urgent and unprecedented weather situation in Texas, a number of our local dealers are using all-new Ford F-150s equipped with Pro Power Onboard to help in their communities. We're proud to pitch in to help Texas in this time of need."

As we detailed in our post about how folks are using their trucks, all 2021 F-150 owners who optioned their pickup with the ProPower generator feature can take advantage of this feature. All PowerBoost hybrid pickups have a 2.4-kW generator as standard equipment, but an upgraded 7.2-kW system is available. Non-hybrid F-150s are available with a slightly less powerful 2-kW generator system as an option, except for the base 3.3-liter V6 truck, which has no generator.

We’ve reached out to Ford to see if we can gain any further intel on what the game plan is going forward and how this program is coming along.

Related video: