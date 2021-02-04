Nissan is about to reveal two totally redesigned vehicles: the 2022 Nissan Frontier and 2022 Nissan Pathfinder. Both will take place in the same event at 1 p.m. ET today. You’ll be able to watch the reveal happen in real time at Nissan’s live reveal landing page here: NissanUSA.com/live.

The past week has seen teasers for both the Pathfinder and Frontier drop. Both feature quick videos of the respective models and provide a few hints on what they will ultimately look like. Of course, we’ve also seen both of these vehicles in spy shots out testing. You can check out the Nissan Frontier prototypes here, and the Nissan Pathfinder can be seen here. Both are obviously packing huge visual updates compared to the outgoing models.

