The next-generation Nissan Pathfinder is coming on February 4, and Nissan just dropped a teaser for the model today.

Nissan’s video above depicts the new Pathfinder pounding down some dirt tracks, making loud engine noises and getting pelted with the elements. Dirt, rain, mud, snow and ice all make an appearance. As for the car itself, Nissan is keeping most of it close to its chest.

It’s clearly going to say “Pathfinder” across the rear hatch in much larger lettering than it does today, The frontal shot depicts a generic, big SUV with bright running lights peeking through the dirt. We can pick out black mirror caps contrasting against red paint, some tall-looking roof rails and small (but noticeable) fender flares in front and back.