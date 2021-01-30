Learn to code with this LEGO toy

Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Coding may be the way of the future, but let's be honest, it can be pretty boring. LEGO, however, is out to make it fun with the Mindstorms Robot Inventor kit, which lets builders develop their coding skills while building LEGO toys. The kit comes with 949 pieces and 5 models to build from. It also comes with a free app download which lets you drag-and-drop coding language making your little LEGO creation move and perform tasks.

Transcript: Learn to code with LEGO. LEGO Mindstorms Robot Inventor kit will grow your building skills. Inside the kit are 949 pieces and 5 models to build. A free app features a drag-and-drop coding language that brings your LEGO creations to life with movement and the ability to do simple tasks. LEGO Mindstorms Robot Inventor kit is currently $354.55 on Amazon.

LEGO Mindstorms Robot Inventor Kit - $354.55 on Amazon