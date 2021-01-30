The Jeep Gladiator is a very capable vehicle. As such, it can be considered cool, even if its overall aesthetic and design, strewn with knowing, winky easter eggs, falls just short of self-parody. Pole-vaulting way into the realm beyond parody is a custom Jeep Gladiator 6x6 built by an outfit called So Flo Jeeps.

As you may have deduced, the company is located in Florida, probably the south. We found the car on a site called James Edition, which bills itself as "The World's Luxury Marketplace" and holds a slightly greater than 50 percent chance of being real.

The vehicle is referred to as the So Flo Jeeps SF 6x6G. Apparently, it's powered by a 500-horsepower Chevy LS3 engine and custom axles and driveshafts that put power to all six wheels. The ad also states that it was built by cutting in half a 2020 Gladiator, as if that was a selling point. The words "unapologetic," "aggressive" and "one-of-a-king" are also adjectives that appear in the copy. That's sic without the k, bro.

The engine "propels the street-legal monster truck with 12,000ft/lbs. of tow capacity." We hope the company's building capabilities are better than its spelling, grammar and understanding of units of measurement. An aftermarket suspension adds a 5-inch lift, which helps give the truck a claimed 14 inches of suspension travel.

The gray coating that covers the exterior is described as a three-part scratch-resistant epoxy mixed with Kevlar fiber and is 1/16 of an inch thick. The preferred method of upkeep is power-washing. It sports custom fenders, grille, a Predator hood and, of course, de rigueur color-changing halo headlights.

So what's it like to drive? Well, according to the listing it can take on any off-road challenges and "effortlessly hit 90 mph on the highway and not be all over three lanes." That sounds like a winner to us, so if you've got $175,000 in fraudulent PPP loans burning a hole through your tactical wallet, maybe this is the vehicle for you.

Disclaimer: We know not all cars from Florida are bad.

