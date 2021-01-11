The North American Car, Utility and Truck of the Year (NACTOY) awards are typically announced in coordination with the Detroit Auto Show in January. This year (and last year to a certain extent), the announcement coincides with CES. Today is the first official day of the virtual CES, and all the NACTOY winners were revealed today, too.

The car of the Year winner is the 2021 Hyundai Elantra. Utility of the Year is the 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E. And Truck of the Year is the 2021 Ford F-150. Ford must be really kicking themselves for giving up on the car market.

Last year, the Chevy Corvette, Kia Telluride and Jeep Gladiator all took home first place prizes. And just like before, the results this year were predictable. All the finalists are listed below and each links out to a review of ours.

Car of the Year:

Utility of the Year:

Truck of the Year:

