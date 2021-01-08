Scuderia Cameron Glickenhaus's newest project is a hydrogen-powered vehicle that looks like it came straight out of a 1970s sci-fi movie. A rendering was posted by SCG founder James Glickenhaus, film producer and creator of several bespoke supercars, to his Facebook page, but it looks like it jumped straight off a prog rock album cover.

Dubbed the SCG 009, it's described as a liquid hydrogen fuel cell vehicle with enough range to go from New York to Los Angeles. That's all the information Glickenhaus gave, aside from this inspirational message: "One's grasp should always exceed one's reach."

Notably, Glickenhaus emphasizes that the power source is liquid hydrogen, not compressed hydrogen gas found in fuel cell cars like the Hyundai Nexo. Thus far, liquid hydrogen has not found acceptance by automakers because it's notoriously flammable and difficult to store. On the flip side, more can be stored using the same sized tank as hydrogen gas, and it's more energy dense as well.

Glickenhaus reasons, in comments below the post, that liquid hydrogen is more readily available. "Liquid Hydrogen is available 24/7 from local suppliers and is delivered like welding gases. They will come to wherever you are. With a 3,000 mile range you won't need to refuel too often," he writes.

A week ago, Glickenhaus challenged noted fuel cell skeptic Elon Musk to race his Cybertruck against a hydrogen version of Glickenhaus' Baja-winning Boot in an upcoming Baja 1000, saying the Boot might not even need to stop to fuel up. Liquid hydrogen could be how he accomplishes that.

Addressing safety concerns, Glickenhaus cites liquid hydrogen's use in aircraft. "Tanks are light and crash proof. It's transported all over on the highways," he explains. "Should tank rupture it leaks a cold sludge which is not dangerous."

One of the challenges in storing liquid hydrogen is its boiling point, which is -423 degrees Fahrenheit. At human-suitable temps, it simply evaporates. However, Glickenhaus says of his car, "No supplemental cooling needed. Tank will be self contained and crash proof."

BMW had an experimental liquid hydrogen car back in the 2000s.

Looks-wise, it resembles any number of 1970s concept cars, from the Ferrari Modulo to the Lancia Stratos HF. It sports an LED light bar up front, an extreme wedge profile, and three-seat cabin. Glickenhaus says it's a homage to the late futurist Syd Mead, penned by SCG's in-house designer Michael Young with some input from Glickenhaus himself. He also confirmed that it's based on the SCG 004 chassis. And if it goes into production looking like this, it just might be the first car in decades to have pop-up headlights.

