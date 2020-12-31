Jim Glickenhaus has challenged Elon Musk to race in the 2023 edition of the Baja 1000. Posted on social media, the duel invitation aims to prove the merits of hydrogen-electric technology.

"You have said that hydrogen technology is 'mind-bogglingly stupid.' You've also mentioned that the Baja 1000 would be a great test for your Cybertruck. We say bring it," wrote Scuderia Cameron Glickenhaus on Instagram.

Tesla boss Musk made the comments referenced by Glickenhaus in 2019. He called fuel cells "fool cells," added that the technology is "a load of rubbish," and concluded that "success is simply not possible." Musk became one of the richest people in the world by selling battery electric cars, so his stance on hydrogen is not entirely surprising.

Glickenhaus evidently stands on the pro-hydrogen side of the industry, among manufacturers like Toyota, BMW, Hyundai, and Ineos. Although his company primarily builds race cars powered by gasoline, he predicted that a hydrogen-electric variant of the Boot (pictured) could finish the 1,000-mile Baja without stopping to refuel, a feat that would give the team a big time advantage over its rivals. In comparison, the top-of-the-line Cybertruck will allegedly offer a 500-plus-mile range, so it would need to stop and charge at least once to finish the race.

"We have a nice relationship with [sanctioning body] SCORE International, and we would be happy to help you navigate entry and find a good place to set up charging stations for your Cybertruck," SCG added. Glickenhaus won first in its class twice, in 2020 and in 2019, and it beat several big-name rivals, such as Ford's born-again Bronco.

Musk hasn't responded. If he accepts the challenge, the Baja 1000 would become the first major race Tesla participates in. It sounds like the hydrogen-powered Boot will compete in 2023 regardless of Tesla's answer.

