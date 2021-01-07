Why did the sea lion cross the road?

Every fall and winter in Washington state, as the rains come and the rivers rise, there's a traditional photo op that Northwesterners know well — of salmon swimming across standing water on highways. This time, they might have been fleeing a hungry sea lion.

Washington State Patrol Trooper Chelsea Hodgson shared these WSP photos of this big fella crossing a highway near Grays River, Wash., on Wednesday. The highway runs alongside the Grays River. The river empties into the mouth of the Columbia, where hungry sea lions are a problem for the salmon fishery. Also, it so happens the sea lion wasn't far from Seal Slough.

It's a good reminder for drivers to be on the lookout for slow-moving vehicles, pedestrians, or pinnipeds, particularly on dark winter days. A big male sea lion can weigh well over 700 pounds.