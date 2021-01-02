Tesla delivered 499,550 vehicles in 2020, including a record 180,570 in the fourth quarter of the year. That's an increase of 36% over 2019. Total production was 509,737 vehicles. So, the automaker didn't quite fulfill its goal of delivering 500,000 vehicles in 2020, but it was extremely close, despite the ongoing headwinds of the global coronavirus pandemic that has caused automakers all across the world to temper expectations.

Musk tweeted that he was "proud of the Tesla team for achieving this major milestone."

So proud of the Tesla team for achieving this major milestone! At the start of Tesla, I thought we had (optimistically) a 10% chance of surviving at all. https://t.co/xCqTL5TGlE — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 2, 2021

In an effort to juice sales as 2020 came to an end, Musk tweeted that all Tesla cars delivered during the last three days of the year would get three months of the company’s “full self-driving” option for free. It costs $10,000 to buy the self-driving option, and a limited number of customers are currently testing the beta self-driving software on public roads.

All Tesla cars delivered in the final three days of the year will get three months of the Full Self-Driving option for free. Delivery & docs must be fully complete by midnight Dec 31st. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 29, 2020

Tesla’s share price has seen a meteoric increase of more than 700% over the last year as it reported five consecutive quarterly profits and in December was included in the S&P 500 index.

