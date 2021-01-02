Official

Tesla delivered 499,550 vehicles in 2020

That's up 36% from last year, but a wee bit shy of its goal of 500,000

Jan 2nd 2021 at 12:31PM

Tesla delivered 499,550 vehicles in 2020, including a record 180,570 in the fourth quarter of the year. That's an increase of 36% over 2019. Total production was 509,737 vehicles. So, the automaker didn't quite fulfill its goal of delivering 500,000 vehicles in 2020, but it was extremely close, despite the ongoing headwinds of the global coronavirus pandemic that has caused automakers all across the world to temper expectations.

Musk tweeted that he was "proud of the Tesla team for achieving this major milestone."

In an effort to juice sales as 2020 came to an end, Musk tweeted that all Tesla cars delivered during the last three days of the year would get three months of the company’s “full self-driving” option for free. It costs $10,000 to buy the self-driving option, and a limited number of customers are currently testing the beta self-driving software on public roads.

Tesla’s share price has seen a meteoric increase of more than 700% over the last year as it reported five consecutive quarterly profits and in December was included in the S&P 500 index.

Related Video:

Tesla Information

Tesla
X

Sign in to post

Please sign in to leave a comment.

Continue
Share This Photo X