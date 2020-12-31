Toyota has unveiled part of its 2021 Tokyo Auto Salon lineup. The aftermarket extravaganza has been canceled due to a spike in COVID-19, but the cars are ready and waiting.

A bright yellow GR Supra headlines this first batch, showing off some new performance bits from Gazoo Racing. It's fitted with a dampened brace set for front and rear. Essentially, they stiffen up the unibody like a traditional strut tower brace, but are dampened to absorb some of the jarring forces that can harshen the ride. Toyota says they help increase the steering feel's linearity and soften road imperfections. The Supra also wears a new exhaust system which, at $3,300, isn't cheap. It comes with black chrome tips and some kind of sound-enhancing valve near the exit.

However, we all know the true soul of Toyota performance is the GR Yaris, the 268-horsepower hot hatch that the company won't sell in the U.S. No information is given about this new variant, but it appears to have some more aggressive-looking aero bits tacked on, including a front air splitter and side skirts. It also has racing stripes, and we all know that stripes equal speed, right? If it turns out to be more of a firecracker than the stock GR Yaris already is, we're going to be very sad.

On the other end of the Yaris spectrum is something named the Yaris Cross Advance Robust Style. In other words, it's a gussied-up version of the Yaris Cross released for Japan and Europe earlier this year. A Yaris Cross is exactly what it sounds like, a taller compact hatchback with faux off-road design elements like black cladding on the wheel arches. These modified versions likely have no performance advantages; they just look more likely to transform into a robot and attack you.

Finally, there's the Mirai Modellista, a snazzier take on Toyota's second-generation hydrogen fuel cell sedan. In terms of looks the new Mirai is already a stunner compared to the previous model, but Toyota has installed a graceful front spoiler and thin side skirts for a Lexus-esque feel. Though not performance-related, the idea of buying aftermarket parts to modify a FCV is pretty novel, and can help Toyota mainstream the technology.

While not quite as fanciful as Daihatsu's Tokyo Auto Salon Lineup, this is likely just a small sampling of Toyota's plans. Usually Toyota will have much more on the show floor, but with the event going virtual this year, we'll just have to tune in to on January 15 to see more.

