Hyundai will make the nicest version of the Palisade more accessible

It will make the Calligraphy trim available with front-wheel-drive

Dec 22nd 2020 at 10:16AM
Hyundai's most expensive non-electrified model, the Palisade Calligraphy, will soon become more affordable. The South Korean company confirmed plans to release a front-wheel-drive version of its upmarket SUV.

As of writing, the range-topping Calligraphy is only offered with Hyundai's HTRAC all-wheel-drive system. It starts at $48,925, including a mandatory $1,175 destination charge. CarsDirect learned that a front-wheel-drive model is on its way, and Hyundai quickly confirmed the report. Sending power exclusively to the front wheels will reduce the SUV's price by $1,700, according to the publication, bringing its price down to $47,225 including destination.

The rear axle is the only component getting sent back to the parts bin, so the front-wheel-drive Calligraphy will continue to offer 20-inch wheels, a generous serving of chrome trim, and quilted leather upholstery (which no longer smells). Power will still come from a 3.8-liter V6 engine that develops 291 horsepower and 262 pound-feet of torque. It will be bolted to an eight-speed automatic transmission. Fuel economy should improve across the board, too.

Hyundai won't wait until the 2022 model year to release the front-wheel-drive Calligraphy, so we expect to receive official information about the SUV in the coming weeks. With or without all-wheel-drive, the Palisade starts near $50,000, but it's not the firm's most expensive model. Hyundai charges $58,735 for the hydrogen-powered Nexo. To put these figures into perspective, Hyundai-owned Genesis charges $49,925 for a rear-wheel-drive GV80.

 

