The 2021 Hyundai Palisade is stepping its game up just one year on. For 2021, Hyundai has added a top shelf Calligraphy trim to the lineup that’s even more luxurious and premium than the Limited. Most of the changes for the Calligraphy trim are aesthetic, and the adjustments make it stand out from the rest of the Palisade lineup.

For starters, it gets a new “Calligraphy” front grille. Instead of the silver crossbars, this Palisade has a new, triangular patterned design that looks rather premium. What stands out the most, though, as the new Calligraphy-exclusive 20-inch wheels. These alone will ensure it’s not mistaken for any other “normal” Palisade on the road. Bright silver and black patterns criss-cross through as spokes, resulting in one of the wildest wheel designs in Hyundai’s history. Hyundai has added some lower door garnish that stretches from fender-to-fender, too.

To further differentiate the Calligraphy from other trims, Hyundai has focused on added lighting. The crossover gains puddle lamps, an ultra-wide LED third brake light and taillight design specific to this trim.

On the inside, Hyundai added quilted leather door panels and quilted leather on the seat backs. Of course, it looks spectacular. It also gets a suede headliner, perforated leather steering wheel and premium cargo sill protection plate. All Calligraphy trim models will come standard with all-wheel drive, instead of front-wheel drive.

Hyundai has changed the packaging of some of the other Palisade trims, too. Now the base SE trim has added LED headlights, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, HD Radio and multiple device connection capability as standard equipment. The SEL trim has added a sunroof and LED map lights as standard this year, and the items in the “Drive Guidance” package (10.25-inch touchscreen, Highway Drive Assist, intercom system, Sirius XM and Blue Link) have migrated to the Premium package. That package also adds a “melange headliner.”

Those who want to tow should know that the previous four-pin connector has been upgraded to a seven-pin connector.

We don’t yet have pricing on the 2021 Palisade, but Hyundai says it should be arriving very soon. We'll update this post when we get the information. All 2021 models, including the Calligraphy, should be rolling into dealers this month.

