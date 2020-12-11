Bollinger shows the production-bound versions of the B1 and the B2

Besides a price and a chassis-cab variant, Michigan-based start-up Bollinger Motors has been a bit quiet about its pair of close-to-production electric off-roaders it revealed in 2019. But it hasn't been sleeping on the job. It has spent the last year fine-tuning the models, which are called B1 (the SUV) and B2 (the pickup truck), and it just unveiled what they'll look like when they enter production.

On the surface, it's hard to tell what has changed. Both are still characterized by a boxy, function-over-form design that borrows styling cues from the original Land Rover Defender. Look closely, however, and you'll spot a lot of minor differences such as a higher belt line for a more spacious frunk and a more rugged appearance. Unspecified improvements in the company's thermal management technology made the vents around the headlights no longer necessary. In turn, the opening front panel grew wider, the headlights gained standard bezels, and the air dam moved to the front bumper.

Shifting the B-pillars forward made the rear doors wider, so getting in and out of the rear seats won't require acrobatic agility. But, the new geometry also made the front doors narrower, so the sliding side windows were sent back to the drawing board and replaced with a single piece of glass that rolls down with an old-school crank.

We haven't seen the updated interior yet, and Bollinger made no mention of changes to the mechanical specifications. In 2019, it told us that both trucks were powered by an identical drivetrains made up of two electric motors programmed to deliver 614 horsepower and 688 pound-feet of torque. Bollinger quoted a 4.5-second sprint from zero to 60 mph, a 100-mph top speed, and a 7,500-pound towing capacity. Both off-roaders are built around a 120-kWh lithium-ion battery pack that's expected to deliver approximately 200 miles of driving range.

Pricing starts at $125,000 before applicable incentives regardless of whether you're in the market for the B1 or the B2. Despite the modest proportions and towing capability, both Bollingers are technically Class 3 trucks, meaning they're medium-duty models like the the Ford F-350 rather than the hot-selling F-150. Production is tentatively scheduled to start in 2021.

