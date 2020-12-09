It may be "The Most Wonderful Time of the Year" for a lot of people, but if you're a car enthusiast living where snow is a thing, you might have your fun car tucked away and feeling a little blue. So how do you express your car enthusiasm this season? If you're a Mopar fan, they've got you covered with this Hemi sweater.

The sweater features an old-school carbureted Hemi V8 paired to a four-speed manual transmission right in the middle. It's interesting it doesn't feature the supercharged 6.2-liter Hellcat engine, but maybe the folks at Mopar felt something with the word "Hell" didn't fit in with the holiday season. On the arms are the Mopar "M" logo, and the wording "Mopar" along the bottom. On the back is the phrase "Do you hear what I hear?" a reference to the famous Christmas song and the fact that Hemis make a lot of noise. The rest of the sweater is filled with snowflakes and crossed pistons. The sweater and its designs are all knit, putting it a step above "ugly sweaters" that just have a design screen printed on a sweatshirt.

If you just have to make it obvious to everyone this holiday season that you are the most passionate of Mopar fans, you can pick up this sweater for $44.95 at the Mopar website. It can be ordered in sizes from small to 2XL.

