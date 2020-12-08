The 2021 Nissan Armada and 2021 Nissan Kicks are set to be revealed at 11 a.m. ET today. You can watch the livestream reveal of this event via this link here that’ll take you to Nissan’s hosting page.

Both the Kicks and Armada were teased once over the past week. We got a quick look at the Kicks’ new front end, previewing a larger grille. As for the Armada, that teaser revealed a dusty image with new LED lights poking out. Both look like refreshes, not totally new models.

The latest teaser image (at the top of this post) doesn’t show anything more than blue-ish tinted headlights on both cars. After you watch the presentation, come on back to Autoblog's homepage where we’ll have more details and tons of photos of both the Armada and Kicks waiting for you.