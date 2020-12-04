2021 Nissan Armada teased in desert-driving trailer

Nissan's full-size SUV seems to be getting a makeover. The 2021 Nissan Armada has been teased in an image and brief video. The full reveal is coming next week, but the teaser does give us a tidbit to go on.

In the video, we get an up-close glimpse of the rear of the SUV. It's quite clear that the updated model is a refresh, since the profile, triangular rear pillar, and tall but rounded hatch all look very much like the current model.

Then, by zooming in on a high-resolution version of the teaser, we can get a good look at the front of the Armada. The front fascia looks boxier with sharper angles than the current model. The headlights have a sort of bracket shape with distinct LED running lights. The grille has a deeper, more prominent V-shaped grille that matches other recently redesigned Nissans such as the Altima and Sentra.

The full reveal will happen on Dec. 8 at 11 a.m. EST. You can be sure we'll have all the photos and details right here on Autoblog.

Related Video: