The Nissan Kicks is getting a refresh for the 2021 model year. Nissan launched the Kicks for 2018, which means it’s time for the mid-cycle update. As a little preview to the full reveal on December 8, Nissan has given us a quick teaser video.

Nissan provided zero information beyond the video. The whole front end is shrouded in darkness, preventing us from seeing much of anything in detail. At the very least, the headlights look changed versus the current model. They look more squared-off versus the bubbly and fun lights on the current Kicks. The grille looks to be a bit wider than before, but it’s keeping the same general shape as the outgoing Kicks’ grille.

We can see the faintest of outlines for the lower bumper design. It looks far more aggressive and angular than the current car, simulating a wide maw, but it’s tough to tell what the final design will look like.

Expect revisions to similarly hit the rear bumper. There could be some interior updates or tech enhancements, too. We don’t expect any radical powertrain changes. The little 1.6-liter four-cylinder and CVT are likely coming back. Power is low at just 125 ponies and 115 pound-feet of torque, but weight is also low, with the Kicks being just over 2,600 pounds.

Watch out for the Kicks reveal to be streamed live here. The updated subcompact crossover unveiling event starts on December 8 at 11 a.m. ET.

Related video: