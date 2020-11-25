Remember when Ocean Spray gave Nathan Apodaca (more widely known as @420doggface208 on TikTok) a brand new Nissan Frontier pickup? OK, maybe you don’t, but the cranberry juice company did exactly that after one of Apodaca’s TikToks absolutely blew up the internet earlier this year.

We laughed and raised our eyebrows before, but the most recent development on Apodaca’s TikTok account has our attention now. You see, Apodaca has now “upgraded” to a new Chevrolet Silverado 1500. We asked his manager what would come of the gifted Frontier, and it turns out that Apodaca traded it in to buy the Silverado. Goodbye, Nissan. Hello, Chevy.

For those still wanting more backstory, Apodaca garnered this level of fame and attention (over 6 million TikTok followers now) after taking a video of himself skateboarding away from his broken truck, down a highway entrance ramp, drinking Ocean Spray Cran-Rasberry juice and lip-syncing "Dreams" by Fleetwood Mac. The internet embraced it as “a whole vibe,” and we can’t disagree. It’s a fantastic video, and Ocean Spray decided to capitalize on it by giving Apodaca a truck to replace the broken-down pickup he was skateboarding away from.

Apodaca continues to see huge amounts of viewership on his social media content, and his success has clearly afforded him a truck “upgrade.” And just so it’s clear, neither Nissan nor GM are associated with Apodaca’s truck choices. Ocean Spray’s feelings could be slightly bruised, but at least Apodaca stuck with a cranberry-colored truck!

What do you think? Should Apodaca have kept the free Nissan PRO-4X as his daily? Or is his new Silverado Z71 a worthwhile upgrade?