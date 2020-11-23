Midsize sedans, once the dominant passenger-car species in the U.S. ecosystem, are starting to look endangered. The latest nameplate to exit the American marketplace is the Volkswagen Passat, which, according to a VW executive quoted in Wards Auto, will no longer be sold here once the current version's lifecycle ends, likely in 2022.

The piece quotes VW CEO Ralf Brandstätter: “We’ve made a decision to cancel the Passat for the U.S. The sales trend is very firmly in favor of SUV models, as indicated by the success of the Atlas.” The U.S. Passat is built at VW's facility in Chattanooga together with the Atlas, and the ID.4 electric crossover is scheduled to be built in the Tennessee factory as well.

The current Passat was refreshed for the 2020 model year. First introduced for 2012, it diverged from the Passat sold in Europe and elsewhere, made roomier and also less expensive for the U.S. market. It was the first vehicle built in VW's Chattanooga factory.

The Passat has a long history in the United States. The original Passat was sold here as the Dasher starting in 1974. The first front-engine, front-wheel-drive VW in the U.S. market, the midsize Dasher was offered as a two-door and four-door hatchback as well as a wagon. The second-generation Passat was sold here as the Quantum, starting in 1982, with the same lineup of body styles.

The Passat nameplate finally arrived with the third-generation car in 1990. This version switched to an enlarged Golf platform, whereas the previous car's underpinnings had been shared with the Audi 80. The Passat was available as a sedan and a wagon, and Synchro AWD was a notable option.

The fifth-generation (B5) version is the car that really put the Passat in the limelight, with sleek styling under the direction of Hartmut Warkuss and evident quality that shamed competitors. The platform was shared with the Audi A4, and sedans and wagons were sold. A turbo-four and a V6 were the main powerplants, but a W8 was also offered, in line with the model's upscale ambitions. The B6 version that followed for 2006 (2007 for the wagon) grew larger but wasn't quite in the same league image-wise. It switched back to a transverse engine layout and a VW platform. The turbo-four and the V6 returned, but the W8 was history. The B6 lasted until the U.S.-specific Passat launched in 2012.

Once the Passat exits U.S. showrooms, buyers seeking a midsize Volkswagen sedan perhaps could be enticed into the Arteon hatchback, although they'd have to spend more. The Arteon, which is currently in its third year, starts at $38,190 for the SE, rising to $48,190 for the SEL Premium R-Line. The Arteon, which is imported from Germany, has been a slow seller, however, and its future is far from guaranteed.

Related Video: