Fiat Chrysler Automobiles is recalling the Jeep Grand Cherokee EcoDiesel due to a risk of engine fires. The issue stems from the exhaust gas recirculation (EGR) cooler. A tube within the EGR cooler can crack due to thermal fatigue. That can lead to vaporized coolant getting into the EGR system, potentially leading to an engine fire in the intake manifold.

The issue affects 2014-2019 Grand Cherokee models with the 3.0-liter EcoDiesel engine. FCA has not said how many engine fires have been reported, but the company claims that no accidents or injuries are related to the problem. A total of 34,334 vehicles are included in the recall, counting both those sold in the United States and in Canada.

Symptoms of the EGR cooler problem include loss of coolant and the heater not working. Recalled vehicles will have their EGR cooler replaced with a revised part that is less prone to failure. The recall is expected to begin December 31.

