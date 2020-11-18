Subaru revealed the 2022 BRZ early Wednesday morning with a 228-horsepower, naturally aspirated boxer engine and a curb weight under 2,900 pounds, even with its optional automatic transmission.

On paper, the 2022 BRZ appears to carry on in the spirit of its predecessor. While it does get an additional 23 hp and 28 pound-feet of torque thanks to its new 2.4-liter horizontally opposed engine, just about everything else on the 2022 BRZ's spec sheet appears to pick up right where the 2020 model left off.

The 2022 model grew less than an inch to 167.9" and its wheelbase stretches only 0.2 inches to 101.4". The six-speed manual is still the standard transmission, and it's paired with a limited-slip rear differential; a six-speed automatic with wheel-mounted paddles and auto rev-matching remains available as an option.

Subaru even managed to keep the BRZ's curb weight from doing anything silly. The 2020 model was listed at 2,798 pounds with the manual transmission; that climbs to just 2,815 for 2022. This effectively means you're getting more horsepower and more torque without any appreciable weight penalty, and Subaru didn't even have to resort to a more complex turbocharged engine in order to do it.

"Using design elements from the Subaru Global Platform, the chassis has gained rigidity through a reinforced chassis mounting system, sub-frame architecture and other connection points," Subaru said in its announcement. "Front lateral bending rigidity has been increased by 60 percent for the 2022 model to improve turn-in and response."

The 2022 BRZ's suspension configuration carries over as well (struts in front; double-wishbone in the rear) though Subaru says the chassis received comprehensive revisions. Standard wheels on the Premium model remain 17-inchers, while the Limited ups you to 18s. The tire specs remain the same as well, checking in at 215/45 R17 for the Premium and 215/40 R18 for the Limited.

Subaru didn't elaborate on the tire choices in its press release, but the model shown in photos is wearing a set of Michelin Pilot Sport 4s in the 18-inch spec mentioned here, so we expect those will be standard on the Limited. Subaru did not specifically mention an available performance package for the 2022 BRZ in its launch materials, but if the outgoing model is anything to go on (and it certainly appears to be), we expect it will be offered with the same tire size and compound that comes standard on the Limited.

The exterior design of the 2022 BRZ isn't too wild of a departure from that of the 2020, either, which makes sense considering that the underlying platform and proportions evolved to fit within the same dimensions. The 2022 model's roof even sits less than half an inch lower than the 2020's.

What we get as a result is a fresh take on the existing formula. We see a little 718 in there, especially in the front 3/4 view, and some distant family resemblance to the Lexus RC coupe from the rear. Its cabin appears as though it will retain the fairly barebones styling and appointments of the outgoing BRZ's, which suits us just fine too.

We're still not sure when to expect to hear details of the forthcoming Toyota 86 that will share this updated architecture, but we shouldn't have to wait too long. We're eager to see how it will stack up against the rest of Toyota's new sports car hierarchy.