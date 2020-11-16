Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson can't fit in a Porsche Taycan

Electrifying news alert: Retired professional wrestler and current A-list actor Dwayne Johnson, also known as The Rock, is a big guy. He's officially listed at 6 feet, 5 inches and 260 pounds. But more than height and weight, his Rockness is in truth shaped more like a boulder, built as he is with more muscle mass than the entire Autoblog staff combined. And that means he has a hard time wedging himself into a number of slinky vehicles, like the Porsche Taycan.

Johnson took to Instagram to share the story of how he came to be at the precipice of the Taycan's front seat. It was procured in order to film a scene in the upcoming Netflix film "Red Notice." We'll let Johnson take it from there:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by therock (@therock)

This isn't the first time a slinky vehicle caused problems while filming. Sean Connery didn't fit well into the Toyota 2000GT used during filming of "You Only Live Twice," leading to modifications that reportedly included removing the top and cutting down the windshield to make it easier to see the actors' faces. And The Rock himself also didn't fit into the Ferrari LaFerrari from the show "Ballers." Maybe he should consider slimming down a bit? Just kidding.