The Audi RS 6 Avant, with its 591-horsepower twin-turbo V8, wide bodywork, and 3.6-second 0-60 time, is already one racy station wagon. The RS 6 GTO concept, however, makes it considerably racier. This special one-off is designed to commemorate the Audi 90 IMSA GTO race car that was campaigned with great success by Hans-Joachim Stuck in the 1990s.

Part of Audi's yearlong celebration that marks 40 years of Quattro — which has already given us a special limited-edition TT RS — the wagon's motorsports makeover is said to have been the work of apprentices at Audi's Neckasrulm assembly plant, according to a report in Autocar.

Besides the race-car-inspired graphics and GTO badging, the concept has a custom front fascia with a huge lower air intake and a closed-off upper grille. The front spiller is accentuated with a red stripe that extends around to the lower side bodywork. Another reference to the race car is the side-exit exhaust outlets (although it's not known if they're functional). At the rear, a huge spoiler sits atop the liftgate. The most dramatic design element, however, might be the solid white wheel covers.

Inside, the rear seat has been removed and a roll cage installed, complete with side-window netting. The two front seats are replaced with red-and-black Recaro racing buckets with four-point harnesses.

We don't expect the RS 6 GTO to reach even limited production. This RS 6 GTO, however, does show that Audi's racy wagon makes a perfect starting point for a real racer — or a concept that commemorates one.

