Welcome to yet another installment of "Are you louder than a Dodge Challenger," this time featuring the 2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT350 R. Ford's high-revving snake packs a 5.2-liter "Voodoo" V8 that makes 526 horsepower and all the right noises, and it's our best-credentialed contestant so far in this series, which pits sporty cars from the Autoblog test fleet against my 2013 Dodge Challenger SRT 392.

Well, sort of. See, there's a slight problem. I sold my Challenger. As I mentioned briefly in the video, Carvana came and picked up my purple monument to tackiness a couple months back after making me an offer that I simply couldn't refuse. Fortunately, I got all the photos and videos of the old girl that I'll never need to keep this series alive pretty much indefinitely. Lucky you!

These tests are conducted using a free Android OS sound measuring app and the mostly enclosed space in my personal garage. For those who are unfamiliar with our methodology (and again, we use that term somewhat loosely), you can refer back to our previous tests with the Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio or the Porsche Cayenne S Coupe for more details (or to just listen to either of those exhaust notes).

As for the Ford? Well, this slithering retinal scar put on a pretty decent show, but not quite decent enough. While the GT350's 83.5-decibel reading puts it right up there with this series' loudest entries, the Challenger's 83.7-decibel measurement is still the king of this particular hill. I'm a huge fan of the Voodoo and I would have loved to see it take the crown away from my old cruiser, but it simply wasn't meant to be. Until next time!