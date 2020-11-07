Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability is subject to change. No donation or payment necessary to enter or win this sweepstakes. See official rules on Omaze.

Enter to win this giveaway or any other Omaze experience between now and December 31, 2020, and receive 150 bonus entries with Autoblog’s exclusive code AUTOBLOG150. Simply add the discount at checkout.

There are some incredible cars on Omaze, including Broncos and 911s converted to electric, Range Rover Sport SVRs that can hit 150 mph and ford a river (not at the same time of course), and camper vans that allow you to live wherever you’d like. While it would be incredible to win any of those vehicles, it's probably best that you actually consider them dream cars. And that you have the extra garage space. By contrast, an electric Mini Cooper SE is a practical car you can drive day in and day out, while saving the dollars in your bank account for that project that really is your dream car.

Win a 2020 MINI Cooper SE Electric and $10,000 - Enter at Omaze

Plus, not only does this prize come with the car, it also comes with $10,000 cash to spend however you’d like. I don’t know about you but that would be a nice down payment on my dream rig (a 70 Series Land Cruiser if anyone is wondering). Taxes and shipping costs are also covered.

And of course because it’s on Omaze, your entries will go toward helping a great organization, specifically, Feeding America. “(It) is the nation’s largest domestic hunger-relief organization. Their network of food banks, pantries and meal programs serve virtually every community in the United States, reaching 40 million people (including 12 million children and 7 million seniors). Feeding America works to get nourishing food — from farmers, manufacturers, and retailers — to people in need. They also seek to help the people they serve build a path to a brighter, food-secure future. Your generosity will help Feeding America continue to connect people with food and work to end hunger.”

If you’d like this two-door EV in your garage, enter this drawing quickly, as the deadline to enter is Nov. 17, 2020, at 11:59 p.m. Pacific time.

