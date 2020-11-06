Hyundai Sonata N Line priced at $34,195

Hyundai has released pricing for the 2021 Sonata N Line, and the new sporty variant stickers for $34,195 (including a $995 destination charge). That makes the N Line it the second-most-expensive version of the Sonata, trailing the top-spec Limited by $650.

Equipment-wise the N Line appears to track closely with the 1.6T SEL Plus trim level ($29,195) but adding several items from that model's option package, including a panoramic sunroof, a 10.25" touchscreen with navigation, and LED interior lighting. Other N Line standard features include a digital instrument cluster, phone-as-key capability, wireless device charging and Dinamica and Nappa leather seating surfaces for the N Line's sport seats.

Of course, the N Line's defining features are its mechanical upgrades. Those start with the 2.5-liter turbocharged engine with 290 horsepower and 311 pound-feet of torque (against 180 horsepower and 195 lb-ft for the 1.6-liter turbo and 191 horsepower and 181 lb-ft for the base 2.5-liter engine). The N Line's 2.5 turbo is paired with a dual-wet-clutch eight-speed automatic, and the powertrain features rev-matching and launch control. The chassis includes larger brake rotors and upgraded pads, stiffer engine and transmission mounts, retuned dampers and bushings and higher spring rates.

N Line design elements are fairly restrained — certainly compared to the be-winged Toyota Camry TRD — with restyled front and rear fascias, a rear spoiler and a special gloss-black grille texture. The side mirrors and window trim are also gloss-black. Unique 19-inch wheels, LED taillights and quad exhaust outlets complete the picture. That Camry TRD, however, is a couple grand cheaper.

We drove a pre-production version of the Sonata N Line and came away impressed. It will be interesting to see how many Sonata buyers are swayed by its sporting persona rather than the Limited's extra amenities for roughly the same price. We know the N Line would be our choice.