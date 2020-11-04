The long-awaited Ducati Multistrada V4 is finally official, and it doesn't disappoint. Powered by an all-new 1,158cc V4 engine that Ducati developed just for this application, the latest Multistrada spins out 170 horsepower and 92 pound-feet of torque. That's quite a bit lower than Ducati's latest four-cylinder superbikes, but unlike those high-strung machines the Multistrada's Granturismo powerplant will offer tractable midrange power and go 37,000 miles between valve adjustments and 9,000 miles or more between oil changes.

Multistrada basically means 'many roads' in Italian, and that's what this latest V4 is designed to tackle, including some well off the beaten path. There are two versions, the standard Multistrada and an up-level S model. Both will come with an inertial platform electronics package that includes ABS Cornering, Wheelie Control and Ducati Cornering Traction Control. The V4 S adds Ducati's semi-active Skyhook Suspension with automatic leveling and optional radar-based adaptive cruise control and blind-spot monitoring.

The Multistrada V4 offers 8.6 inches of ground clearance and features a 19-inch front wheel and a 17-inch rear wheel. An adjustable seat and relatively relaxed riding position means it should be comfortable for riders both on and off road, and a 5.8-gallon tank ought to offer solid range. It weighs 474 pounds dry, so expect well over 500 pounds with fluids and a few accessories. Optional packages include Travel and Radar setups, a Performance package that includes an Akrapovic exhaust system and a Full Package that, as its name suggests, bundles all of the above.

Expect to see the new Multistrada V4 in U.S. dealerships in January of 2021. In the meantime, check out the image gallery up above and the introductory video down below.